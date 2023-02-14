After capturing more than 61 percent of the votes in Feb. 14 balloting, Suzanne Myers will soon be sworn in as Tahlequah’s next mayor.
Myers, a local Realtor, said she was "beyond thrilled" with the outcome of the election.
“I look forward to my term beginning and gathering those from our community who have expressed an interest in working toward change and positive growth with our community,” she said. “Much thanks to a wonderful team that put together this victorious campaign; we are ready to get busy.”
Catron congratulated Myers for her victory and said she is going to make a wonderful mayor.
"I'm looking forward to helping her as she transitions and as she takes office. Anything I can do to help, I'll be more than happy to," Catron said.
Tahlequah voters started casting their ballots for the municipal election with early voting taking place Feb. 9-10. In Tahlequah, more than 8,180 are registered to vote, but only 1,286 votes were cast in the mayoral race. Catron received 499 votes, while Myers brought in 787.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, 133 people voted Thursday, Feb. 9, and 125 on Friday, Feb. 10.
Of the registered voters, 2,023 live in Ward 3 and 1,888 live in Ward 4.
Ward 3 Council Stephen Highers won re-election with 152 votes, while challenger Drew Haley received 113 votes.
"I am humbled to once again be trusted to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the city of Tahlequah on the City Council. I believe this is a tremendous honor. Thank you to all that voted, supported me, and helped to make this victory happen. Let's celebrate as we continue our work to build a better community,” Highers said.
Tahlequah Public Schools Band Director Josh Allen defeated attorney Ryan Cannonie for the Ward 4 City Council position. Allen received 162 votes to Cannonie's 109.
“I would like to thank all of those who supported me. I am humbled by your belief in me and my family, and I just want to say thank you. Anything that I have accomplished in my life is due to what God has done in me, and I know that God can move in a big way in our community. I believe that Tahlequah is the best small town in Oklahoma,” Allen said.
Cannonie said he was also humbled by the support and everyone who voted for him.
“I want to congratulate Josh on a clean campaign and his victory tonight. I am sure he will work hard for our neighbors and community representing Ward 4,” Cannonie said.
Out of the eight proposed changes to the city’s charter, six passed.
The proposal to increase the number of city councilors per ward from one to two was turned down by the voters. Of the 1,280 people who voted, 652 went against it, while 628 favored it.
The consideration to make amendments to the charter at any general or special election won by 65 percent.
The proposal is to provide a mechanism for voters to oust an officer or councilor who isn’t representing them well was passed with 802 votes for and 459 against. The petition will require 25 percent of registered voters within a ward, if it’s a councilor, or within the city, if it’s a citywide elected position, to sign the petition.
That would trigger a special election, and if passed, the official is recalled and a second special election would fill that post.
Applying gender-neutral terms throughout the charter narrowly failed to pass, with 51 percent of the votes against it.
The removal obsolete language concerning the city department of public health and chief health officer, board for the library, parks and cemetery, the police and firefighters' pensions, and allowing the city to exercise the same powers state law gives to other cities concerning urban and renewal projects, all passed.
Haley didn't respond to a request for comment by press time.
