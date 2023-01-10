ROSE – A new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum is bringing a different side of a prominent Cherokee storyteller to life.
Robert Lewis was named a Cherokee National Treasure for storytelling in 2015 and has performed all over the country with Cherokee Nation’s Community and Cultural Outreach, as well as visiting area community groups and schools to share his experiences.
“I enjoy the experience in seeing others become transformed by the story. I am telling story, and they are playing the parts,” said Lewis as part of the 2017 book, “Cherokee National Treasures: In Their Own Words.”
This quote features prominently at the exhibit, titled, “Robert Lewis: Bringing Stories to Life."
Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, said the museum has featured a number of Cherokee National Treasures who mostly work in a physical artistry, like basketry and painting, as well as a couple who were given the honor for their work in language.
“For Robert Lewis, we were really quick to key in on his art,” said Shade-Lanier. “He brings such a dimension to his artistry.”
Shade-Lanier said throughline is through all of Lewis’ art and storytelling is the charisma he brings to everything he does.
“People really key into his creative energy, as well as his humor,” she said.
Lewis is a longtime visual artist with a “very animated style.” The exhibit features seven artworks from his personal collection, seven pieces from the Cherokee National Collection, and three baskets.
“You see where [Lewis] was inspired by traditional Cherokee stories,” said Shade-Lanier. “He has a couple of pieces inspired by pop culture.”
Regardless of the inspiration, Shade-Lanier said Lewis’ subjects retain a mythic quality to them.
This exhibit opened to the public on Jan. 10 and will remain up through April 8.
“We’re tremendously pleased bring this to people,” said Shade-Lanier. “[Lewis] is known far and wide for storytelling and we want to show what a diverse artist he is.”
