NAB continues strong throughout pandemic

One of the most important considerations when deciding on a university to attend is the social aspect – the events, programs and organizations wherein students enjoy time outside of class. The Northeastern State University Activities Board is consistently trying to fulfill this need.
As with nearly everything across the United States, schedules have had to be altered to comply with health regulations related to COVID-19. Patrick Gormley, NAB chairman, said they have had to up their game this year.
“NAB has had an especially challenging year,” said Gormley. “Due to COVID restrictions, we have not been able to host events that we have in the past, such as long-distance road trips, tailgates, glow parties, two-stepping, and other close-proximity events. Even the events we are able to host have changed drastically due to putting safety precautions in place, such as making sure none of the students are within 6 feet of one another, continuous cleaning of equipment being used, and the amount of people we are allowed to have at each event.”
Because of this, he said, the turnout at many events has decreased significantly, either because of how plans have been altered or because some people are afraid to go to public venues. Elaine McDaniel, NAB marketing chair, said all the changes have made them rethink nearly every aspect of their events.
“COVID has caused us to rethink our events in many ways, starting with how many people we can even have at events,” said McDaniel. “The university limits the number we can have in a room and has us make a COVID plan on how we are going to social distance and be proactive during events. Obviously, this has never happened before and it changes things greatly.”
Because of COVID-19, NAB is one of the few organizations on campus that is still actively holding events, so members are doing everything they can to make them accessible and enjoyable to students. Some of these include bowling, crafts nights, video game tournaments, and singing competitions. They have even held many events virtually for those worried about going out.
“Our board has worked hard to provide fun, creative, and informational events in order to provide the students with the opportunity to further enjoy their time here at NSU,” said Gormley. “This year, we have held numerous events through Zoom so we are able to engage those who are attending school from home. Such events include virtual escape rooms, virtual museum tour, virtual line dancing, yoga, and others.”
McDaniel and Gormley both agree turnout for events has been significantly better this spring, semester compared to the 2020 fall semester.
Get involved
Those interested in joining NAB or volunteering for events can email nab@nsuok.edu for more information.
