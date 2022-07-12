Naked man nabbed near daycare

A local man was arrested after he was found running around naked near a daycare facility.
Law enforcement officers responded to Hensey Drive on Tuesday morning after the nude homeless man was spotted in the area.
The man was reportedly carrying a crowbar and vandalized a truck nearby.
The daycare was placed on lockdown as officers and deputies combed through the area, looking for the man.
John Bailey was arrested a short time later and checked out by EMS personnel before being transported to jail.
