To close out the "Yard of the Month" season, the Nasturtium Garden Club awarded two yards for the month of August.
The first award was given to the Reicher family at 514 W. Delaware St. This yard is decorated with whimsical adornments and plants spaced neatly in the yard. The front porch is inviting with blue wicker chairs and benches and various plants in decorative pots. Among the many plants in the yard are elephant ears, moss roses, sunflowers, snap dragons, grasses, and angel wing begonias.
The Becker family located at 603 Magnolia St. was awarded the second designation. This yard gives the appearance of being divided into rooms with antique whimsies dispersed throughout the yard. To the left of the yard is a bed of red hot pokers, summer phlox, hosta, a Japanese maple, and a butterfly bush. Along the driveway are sedums, mum, lenten roses, creeping phlox, ferns, variegated monkey grass, dogwoods, and crepe myrtles. On the path to the backyard are morning glories growing on an antique mattress spring.
