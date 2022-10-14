Nasturtium Garden Club announces September Business Landscape Award

The Nasturtium Garden Club announces Junie’s Closet as the recipient of the Business Landscape Awards for September 2022.
Junie’s Closet is at 110 N. Muskogee Ave. It is on the east side of the street near Meigs Jewelry.
According to store owner, Kristy Eubanks, customers regularly comment on the landscape feature, which adorns the property in front of the business.This is a simple, yet elegant way to use plants and garden art to make a business attractive.
As one approaches Junie’s Closet on the sidewalk, the lovely arrangement seems to invite one to sit and enjoy the beauty.
Two giant pots, which match the building colors, adorn the façade on either side of an ornate black bench.
Each pot contains several large red caladiums, two orange blooming Crossandras, and some tall purple Coleus.
The beautiful colors of red, orange, and purple complement each other and the identical groupings provide pleasant continuity. The contrast of foliage texture – small shiny leaves, large fuzzy leaf texture, and giant heart-shaped leaves – helps make the plant groupings even more interesting.
September is the last month the Garden Club will present the Business Landscape Awards. The club hope many of people will give some thought this winter to beautifying their business, come spring or early summer. This adds something special to the town and makes their business much more beautiful.
For suggestions, questions, or comments, call 918-429-3257 or 918-931-1075.
