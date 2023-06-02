Nasturtium Garden Club has announced two winners for the Yard of the Month.
Oklahoma weather is unpredictable. Residents never know what kind of weather they will have each season.
During the month of May, one yard that continues to impress belongs to Anne and Duane Davey at 109 W. Calista Drive. The front yard has lots of spring color; maroon crepe myrtles, a gorgeous red Japanese maple; and lots of assorted colored irises, orange columbines, and pink peonies. The sweet aroma of mock oranges and red barberry permeates the air.
The back yard is not visible to the street, but is also filled with colorful plants. Soon the day lilies will be in bloom as well as the desert willows and poplar trees.
The second yard belongs to Marty Poyner at 306 Earl St. Poyner has worked tirelessly to make his yard seen. Two gorgeous hanging baskets with pink petunias fland the front porch. Old bricks rescued from the former Masters Hardware store make up the front sidewalk. A small garden with peppers and tomatoes are on the side of the house. There is also purple shamrock, large orange marigolds, sedum, and purslane along the front porch. He has a large shade tree on the east side and is starting a garden along the west.
