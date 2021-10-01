In spite of the heat and very little rain, the Nasturtium Garden Club has found two yards for the months of August/September.
The small yard award goes to the Lawmaster family. Their address is 1108 Rozell in the Savanah Apartment complex. This is a front yard with numerous petunias, marigolds, coleus, lambs ear and iris plants. There are blue pots on wither side of the front door with kalanchoe and other colorful petunias.
The large yard is located on West Highway 51 about a mile past the Bertha Parker by-pass and belongs to the Hearns family. This yard is amazing. The yard is covered in rainbow-colored flower beds. The front of the house is adorned with tall orange cannas, elephant ears and purple grandpa's whiskers. There are also planters with yellow and orange marigolds, purple ageratums and variegated coleus. One are has many pots with various healthy plants. Another area off to the side is colorful with coleus, begonas sedums, periwinkles moss rose, red cockscomb, and tall grass off to the side. This is a must see yard.
