Nasturtium Garden Club hears presentation on succulent garden

During the November meeting of the Nasturtium Garden Club, Kim Mattox, owner of the Green Country Garden Nursery, presented a workshop on how to create a succulent garden.
Members were asked to bring their own pots, while Mattox provided soil, a variety of succulents and decorative gravel. This workshop is just one example of the interactive presentations and workshops that the Garden Club offers.
The Garden Club also takes part in several beautification projects throughout Tahlequah, such as maintaining city park flower beds, providing upkeep of several Muskogee Avenue curbside bump-outs, and landscaping the Tahlequah Public Library. Throughout the spring and summer months, the club selects small and large yards and designates each with a sign in the yard and plaque, commending the owner for all of their hard work. Additionally, the club presents Business Landscape Awards to local businesses, presenting a certificate of recognition to the owners.
Except for a break in January, monthly meetings are held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Brookside House. The next scheduled meeting will be Feb. 2. The evening's program will include a virtual garden tour.
Meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested in becoming a Nasturtium Garden Club member should call 918-456-3944 or 918-718-9291.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.