The Nasturtium Garden Club has awarded two deserving yards of the month for July. The large yard is at 1102 Chase St., and the small yard is located at 370-1 Garden Lake Drive.
The McHenry large yard is a must-see. It is awash with colorful crepe myrtles and roses. The center of the yard has a large fountain, surrounded by roses. Along the side of the house is an extensive herb garden planted in pots. The backyard is host to multiple rose of sharons, large sunflowers and an area where there are cuttings of crepe myrtles and hostas for sale.
The Proctor household's small yard has pizazz. Calabracheas, verbenas, marigold, zinnias and other flowers are filled in colorful pots. The side yard is adorable with flamingos and flamingo accessories positioned among the ferns, hibiscus, dianthus impatiens, lobelia and a gardenia tree filled with buds.
Both yards are cared for by those who love gardening.
