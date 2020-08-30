STILLWATER - This year marked the ninth "Nation to Nation" Tribal Consultation meeting, hosted on Aug. 18 by the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council and the Oklahoma leadership for the agencies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event represented a government-to-government meeting of the sovereign nations within Oklahoma and the top state-level executives of USDA's individual agencies and mission areas. This event provided an opportunity to engage with tribal leaders and administrators from across Oklahoma, seeking to identify ways that USDA can better serve tribal governments and tribal members.
"This consultation, whether in person or virtual, is always very significant," said Gary O'Neill, Oklahoma Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist. "The Nation to Nation consultation event is a great way to share successes and discuss things USDA can improve on. This consultation leads to stronger and more effective partnerships between Tribes in Oklahoma and USDA."
The 2020 meeting showcased the conservation accomplishments of Oklahoma tribes, USDA agencies and conservation partners across Oklahoma.
The webinar opened with Jason Burwell of the Chickasaw Nation offering the traditional prayer and playing a traditional song on flute. Pearl Thomas sang the national anthem in her Muscogee Creek language. The Rural Development Tribal Success Stories included Ronnie Jones sharing about the Choctaw Nation Water Project and Brian Wiles about the Cherokee Nation Success with Rural Economic Development. The NRCS Tribal Success Stories included Marissa Fahrig of the Modoc Nation discussing their Seasonal High Tunnel, and Jack Hicks, Choctaw producer, speaking about Advance Payment opportunity.
In the afternoon sessions, the Farm Service Agency Tribal Success Story included Tribal Producer Success with FSA Farm Loans and Cherokee Producer Bobby Stamps.
"We realize that protecting natural resources and preserving the land for future generations is a major priority among American Indian Tribes," said USDA-NRCS Tribal Liaison Dr. Carol Crouch. "Tribal governments and each tribe's agricultural producers are encouraged to apply for USDA's special incentive programs. USDA administers safety net programs that include farm loans, disaster and emergency programs, price support programs, as well as various crop insurance options."
Crouch added that USDA administers programs that provide resources to tribal governments, in addition to individual members of a tribe.
"Tribal governments have access to USDA resources to help build a variety of infrastructure: housing, water, sewer, hospitals, fire and police, schools, and libraries," said Crouch.
Justin Neely of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation offered the closing prayer.
A recording of the webinar is available through the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgNYSmC-f_A.
