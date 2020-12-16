MUSKOGEE – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
During the holidays, many people who are in recovery or affected by mental illness report that their mental health issues worsen, according to a recent NAMI study.
NAMI Muskogee offers a free support group and welcomes new members from the surrounding area Green Country area.
Those who are interested in attending one of the meetings or volunteering can call NAMI Muskogee at 918-840-2800.
NAMI Muskogee offers a peer-led support group for any adults who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
NAMI Muskogee welcomes, but is not limited to, mothers and fathers who have children who suffer from addiction disorders; military members; indigenous Oklahomans; and senior citizens who suffer from depression due to a loss of ability or due to the death of a loved one.
NAMI support groups are free of charge, and they meet weekly for 90 minutes long. There is no therapeutic approach or treatment endorsed, and most of all the group is confidential, and members do not judge anyone’s pain.
In the midst of this pandemic, this time of year reserved for celebration and quality time with family can be one of depression and dread. One vital suggestion NAMI Muskogee offers is to be aware of potential stressors, and don’t be afraid to say no.
"Within our support group, we aim for better coping skills, finding strength in sharing our experiences and forgiving ourselves and rejecting guilt," said Harry D. Gatewood with NAMI.
To be successful in advocating for mental health, nonprofit organizations like NAMI Muskogee need volunteers and members to keep sharing hope. Opportunities are available for volunteers or members in the following areas: Programming for presentations and support groups; communications and publicity; outreach and networking; advocacy for mental health needs in the Oklahoma legislature.
Whether to volunteer or to access resources for mental illness issues, call NAMI Muskogee at 918-840-2800 or the hotline at 800-523-5933. Learn more at www.nami.org.
