OKLAHOMA CITY – Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S. To ensure blood is available when needed, communities worldwide rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply.
January is National Blood Donor Month and Oklahoma Blood Institute challenges all eligible individuals to commit to donate blood in 2021 with the goal of creating a robust supply that can meet patient needs. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved "2021 Fingers Crossed" T-shirt.
"Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness," said John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. "We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life – and offer families hope, healing and comfort this new year."
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Cherokee County include: Jan. 20, 1-6 p.m., Northeastern Health System West, 1400 E. Downing St.; Jan. 22, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Grand View School, 15481 N. Jarvis Road; Jan. 24, noon to 3:30 p.m., Reasor's, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.; Jan. 26, noon to 4 p.m., Faith Chapel Church, 12134 State Highway 82A; and Jan. 29, 2:30-6 p.m., Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
