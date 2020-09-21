OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma GEAR UP – Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs – is preparing for National GEAR UP Week 2020 to kick off on Sept. 21. This week celebrates the success of GEAR UP, a program designed to increase college and career readiness and success in communities across America.
GEAR UP currently partners with 10 school districts and five regional colleges throughout the state to prepare nearly 12,000 middle and high school students for college success through college campus tours, ACT test preparation and testing, and college exploration and preparation courses. GEAR UP offers college access and financial aid information to students and families through awareness activities, including Oklahoma’s Promise and FAFSA completion assistance.
With the help of GEAR UP, 1,774 Oklahoma seniors participated in college application week in 2019.
At Tahlequah High School, 174 students completed a college application at a GEAR UP event, 329 students received academic counseling, and 482 students attended a college visit.
GEAR UP school specialists create and maintain relationships with students by providing one-on-one guidance. College coaches, a resource available once students arrive on one of GEAR UP’s partner college campuses, provide support to students in their transition into college. They connect with students to answer questions and share information to set students up for success.
GEAR UP also provides collaboration and leadership opportunities for school administers, faculty and staff and works with them to implement and enhance Professional Learning Communities to address student achievement. GEAR UP education coordinators participate in weekly teacher meetings to offer ongoing support for PLC classroom strategies.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, GEAR UP adapted to virtual meetings with students, sharing virtual campus tours for colleges across Oklahoma and increasing the participation of parents by starting a SMS text message program to send updates and reminders throughout the school year.
For more information about GEAR UP or to contact a member of GEAR UP staff, visit www.okgearup.org.
