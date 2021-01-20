National Museum of African American History and Culture exhibit opens

GUTHRIE – The Smithsonian Institution opened its newest museum, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, on Sept. 24, 2016. The celebration continues and reaches beyond Washington, D.C., to Guthrie as the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library presents "A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture."
The commemorative poster exhibition will be on view from Feb. 2 to May 31.
Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the NMAAHC, "A Place for All People" highlights key artifacts that tell the rich and diverse story of the African American experience. From the child-size shackles of a slave and the clothing worn by Carlotta Walls on her first day at Little Rock Central High School, to Chuck Berry’s Gibson guitar he called “Maybellene” and the track shoes worn by Olympian Carl Lewis, the exhibition presents a living history that reflects challenge, triumph, faith, and hope.
The poster exhibition is an opportunity for the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library to showcase its work in sharing the many stories of African American and African diaspora people and their contributions to the local community and the American story. The Oklahoma Territorial Museum has a small collection of artifacts donated by African American families from the Guthrie area. The museum strives to tell an all-encompassing narrative of the Land Run of 1889 and early Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library is located at 406 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie. For more information, call 405-282-1889.
