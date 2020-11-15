National Nurse Practitioner Week fetes role in patient health amid pandemic

Communities nationwide are joining NeoHealth to honor the critical role of nurse practitioners, who are championing the health of America's patients, as part of this year's recognition of National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 8-14.
The theme this year's celebration is "NPs Moving Forward: Today. Tomorrow. Together." The 2020 commemoration occurs as NPs combat COVID-19, and the nursing community celebrates the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.
"Patients choose high-quality, NP-provided care in more than a billion visits each year," said Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. "As our nation faces the challenges of COVID-19, providing health care access to aging Americans, rising health care costs, and the growing burden of chronic disease, NPs bring strength to the health care workforce and maximize our health care system's potential."
Dr. Kenneth Gibson, NeoHealth chief medical officer, agrees.
"We are very lucky to have the great group of talented and dedicated nurse practitioners that we have at NEO. They offer great patient care and patients love them," said Gibson.
NPs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses, and provide treatment - including prescribing medications. NPs practice in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes, and private practices across the country. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs offer a comprehensive perspective to health care.
NeoHealth provides affordable, quality healthcare to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. New patients are welcome. NeoHealth offers family medicine; obstetrical and gynecological; pediatrics; ear, nose and throat; allergy; and pharmacy services.
