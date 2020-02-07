MUSKOGEE – The Department of Veterans Affairs National Salute is observed annually during the week of Valentine's Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the Salute's expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient veterans.
This year’s observance will be Feb. 9-15. The purpose of VA’s National Salute Week is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans; increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center; and encourage citizens to become involved as volunteers.
The public – including veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, and dignitaries – is invited to visit veteran patients at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa.
“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors and partners in helping us keep the nation’s promise to our veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “These community resources confirm to our veterans that we are a nation that cares and remembers their sacrifices every day.”
The public is also invited to attend a Salute to Veteran Patients Talent Show on Feb. 11 at the VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee. The talent show begins at 11 a.m. in the second-floor auditorium, where VA staff and volunteers will share their talents in honor of the veterans.
To schedule a visit or learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Voluntary Service at 918-577-3621.
