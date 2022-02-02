Cherokees are known for their craftsmanship, and those designated as National Treasures are prolific in their ability to preserve and promote the tribe's art, language and culture.
That's why the Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism department likes to highlight the various individuals who keep Cherokee customs alive through their work, and the Saline Courthouse Museum currently features the life's work of Al Herrin.
"Al Herrin: The Bow Maker's Calling," gives visitors a chance to see some of the longtime craftsman's work and learn more about his commitment to upholding traditional Cherokee techniques.
It's one of several exhibits CNCT is sharing to promote Cherokee Nation Treasures.
"These are very special to us, because they promote our National Treasures - those who have been at their crafts for a really long time, and they're all certainly deserving of the attention and respect," said Karen Shade-Lanier, CNCT interpretative projects coordinator.
Herrin, 85, grew up around northeastern Oklahoma and settled in the Muskogee and Tahlequah areas when was in the third grade. Thanks to a Cherokee elder, Richard McLemore, who gave him a small child's bow, he became fascinated with bows and arrows.
At just 8 years old, Herrin crafted his first bow from bois d'arc wood and fox-squirrel hide.
The bowmaker received a bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University, and worked as a chemist in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He later received a master's degree in biological sciences and doctorate in science education. He also taught biology at Tahlequah High School for nearly 10 years, until he decided to make bows and work as an author full time. He also wrote a column for the Tahlequah Daily Press for several years.
Throughout his life, he's passed his skills on to others.
"He was designated a Cherokee National Treasure in 1991 for bow making and arrows in a traditional sense - everything from sourcing the material that he used to create the bows, as well as the arrows, and then putting it all together based on traditional techniques that he learned from elders whenever he was a young boy," Shade-Lanier said. "This is something that he's been at for probably most of his life. He's continued that tradition of sharing that knowledge as a teacher and telling other people how they can do it and keep it up."
Herrin is an author, having written the White Bear Newsletter and three books: "Cherokee Bows and Arrows: How to Make and Shoot Primitive Bows and Arrows"; "Surviving the Illinois River"; and "Cherokee Calling: A Guide for Spiritual Growth." Those who visit the exhibit will be able to see examples of his work, including specialized arrows that are used for cornstalk competitions.
"In addition to those, you can also see exquisitely-carved details on things like little harmonic boxes and little wooden sculptures," Shade-Lanier said.
"Just his attention to detail in some of his work is just a pleasure to see. I don't know that everybody knows he has that capability to that extent, because he's so well-known for the bows and the arrows."
Check it out
The exhibit will run through March 26. CNCT's museums are currently limited to group of 10 and under, and masks are recommended for patrons. The Saline Courthouse Museum is at 55870 S. 490 Rd. in Rose. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
