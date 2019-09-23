OLAHOMA CITY – National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 24, and the Oklahoma State Election Board is supporting the effort by encouraging citizens across the state to register to vote. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax reminds Oklahomans that every individual plays a role in promoting the effort.
“It’s our civic duty to vote and registering is the first step. National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that we all have a responsibility to register to vote in our representative democracy. If you’re already registered to vote, now is the perfect time to verify your registration information or confirm your polling place,” Ziriax said.
National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and is held the fourth Tuesday each September.
Voter Registration Applications are available at County Election Boards or can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
To register to vote in Oklahoma:
• One must be 18-years-old on or before an election in which they are eligible to vote.
• One must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Oklahoma.
• One must affirm that they have not been convicted of a felony or if they have been convicted, they have fully served the sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court.
• One must affirm that they are not under judgment as an incapacitated person.
The State Election Board says current voters are encouraged to take a minute on National Voter Registration Day to ensure their information is up-to-date using the Online Voter Tool at elections.ok.gov. Changes can be made online provided a person has not moved to a new county. If they have moved to a new county, they will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application.
“While applications can be accepted at any time, National Voter Registration Day is a great time to make sure you are ready for the next election,” Ziriax said.
Voter registration events are being held around the country throughout the month of September. For a list of locations hosting voter registration drives or other voter events in Oklahoma, visit at elections.ok.gov.
For more information, contact Misha Mohr, public information officer, Oklahoma State Election Board, at mmohr@elections.ok.gov or 405-522-6624.
