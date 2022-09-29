National Walk, Roll to School Day set for Oct. 5

Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, and the Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County are promoting healthy habits and encouraging physical activity by inviting students, families, and communities to walk and roll to school on Oct. 5.
Cherokee County's Walk and Roll to School Day events include Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hulbert Public Schools, and - new this year - Briggs Public School. Each school site will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the designated locations and begin walking shortly after. Each eligible student at the different school sites, will be sent home with a flyer that includes a map of the drop-off locations and walking routes.
"Starting healthy habits early can help children grow into healthy adults, continuing those habits as they get older," said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. "Active transportation such as walking, biking or even riding a scooter to school is a simple and easy way for children to add physical activity into their daily lives."
National Walk and Roll to School Day provides kids, and the adults accompanying them, the opportunity to improve brain health, strengthen bones and muscles, and have fun with friends. The occasion is also a great way to work toward achieving the 60 minutes a day of physical activity for children recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
"Adding a bit of adventure to a child's daily routine, like walking or rolling to school, can help children connect positive feelings with physical activity," said Lindsey Durant, TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator serving Cherokee County. "Walking to school can be fun and teach kids that healthy living doesn't have to be boring or hard. Research shows that when children aged 6 to 13 are physically active, it can immediately improve brain function and, over time, help with learning, judgment and better sleep."
Not only does Walk and Roll to School Day benefit students, but it also positively impacts the community. Since the event began in 1997, the program has kicked off improvements like long-term walking and rolling programs, new sidewalks, and policy changes at schools and in communities. That is because the event offers public officials the opportunity to see and address challenges to active transportation in the community and lowers the amount of morning traffic.
The Active Living and Transportation Committee is comprised of partners including the City of Tahlequah, NIWHRC, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Tahlequah BEST, Cherokee County Health Department, OSU Extension, CCHSC, RCORP, TSET Healthy Living Program Serving Cherokee County, and Tahlequah Public Schools.
Some Shape Your Future's tips for a safe Walk and Roll Day include walking with the child; planning a route; teaching the children to stay away from vehicles; looking left-right-left when crossing the street; telling kids to never talk to strangers; and to wear bright colored clothing to increase visibility.
For more kid-friendly physical activity tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
