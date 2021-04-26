Landfills third largest source of human-related methane emissions

Out of sight, out of mind — the idiom might account for the fact that every American throws away more than 1,700 pounds of garbage a year.
Much of that garbage gets hauled to a landfill, where it is buried and forgotten. Once it is buried, some of it escapes into the atmosphere as methane, a potent greenhouse gas that climate scientists say is the second greatest driver of global warming.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data show methane escaping from landfills are the third largest source of human-related methane emissions in the nation, accounting for approximately 15.1% of such emissions reported in 2019. And the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported earlier this month methane levels spiked in 2020 even as economic activity declined due to a global pandemic.
NOAA researchers attributed that to the fact that methane, unlike carbon dioxide and other air pollutants, is not a byproduct of burning fossil fuels. While methane emissions can be traced to fossil fuel industry, it is emitted from waste, agricultural operations and ecological systems like wetlands.
EPA developed rules in 2016 to capture methane emissions from landfills. The 2016 regulation would have required new and existing landfills to install controls to capture emissions.
Implementation of those rules were delayed after President Donald J. Trump took office. That move prompted a legal challenge by the Environmental Defense Fund.
Favorable rulings were rendered by the district and appellate courts. President Joe Biden's team is now free to bypass the time-consuming repeal process and start fresh with new rulemaking on landfill emissions.
“Landfills emit significant amounts of dangerous and even cancer-causing pollution into our air, and they disproportionately affect communities already overburdened by air pollution," EDF senior attorney Rachel Fullmer said, citing the significance of landfills as a methane source. "The court’s decision clears the way for EPA to fully implement commonsense solutions to reduce this pollution."
Fullmer said now it's time for the Biden administration to finalize a plan that will "reduce landfill pollution nationwide and protect public health as soon as possible.”
Pete Schultz, senior district manager for Waste Management, said he expects a decision from Washington could come as early as May. Schultz oversees the operations of Waste Management landfills in Oklahoma, including Muskogee Community Landfill.
The landfill located on the outskirts of Muskogee is one that could be required to install a methane gas collection system once more stringent rules are implemented. Existing rules require site monitoring only to mitigate the potential for explosive landfill gas unless emissions exceed designated annual levels.
"With this facility here, we never have had any levels high enough to require the installation of a collection system," Schultz said. "It may get to the point where a system needs to be put in place to collect the methane gas, but we don't know that yet."
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality reports 17 landfills in the state with gas collection and control systems in place. Those either meet the emissions criteria that mandate installation, action must be taken to mitigate explosive landfill gas at a facility's boundary, or the amount of methane is generated in amounts that are profitable when sold.
David Morris, general manager of Delaware County Solid Waste Authority, said most landfill operators "are getting on board with things like energy production" as the climate crisis becomes more tangible. While capturing methane may be cost-prohibitive for older landfills, he said most of the newer landfills commercialized methane production when they were built.
"A lot of them have figured out how to capitalize on that waste gas that is generated — some of these landfills that are being bought up by energy companies," Morris said. "If we're being honest, I don’t think it is a solution to our carbon footprint, but I believe it is a step in the right direction — to reduce and reuse."
Schultz said it is unknown how the methane captured from the Muskogee landfill would be used if new rules require the installation of a system to capture greenhouse gas emissions, which have increased from 90,290 metric tons in 2013 to 103,266 metric tons in 2019. He said Waste Management prefers to put methane to a beneficial use.
"We try to use it — sometimes we run a diesel engine to generate electricity for use at the facility," Schultz said. "There are lots of options, depending on how much there is, we will just have to determine that when a system is installed."
Patrick Riley, environmental programs manager for ODEQ's Solid Waste and Sustainability Division, said another option that is allowed would be to flare off any gas that is captured. That would be the minimum, he said, other than monitor the site for explosive levels, which is required by existing rules.
Methane emissions reported by municipal landfills in 2019, according to EPA data, equaled the amount of greenhouse gas released by 21.6 million passenger cars driven that same year. It also was the equivalent of carbon emissions from 12 million homes and the energy used for a year.
Methane emissions from municipal solid waste landfills, however, represent a lost opportunity to capture and use a significant energy resource.
