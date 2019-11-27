Two people were arrested after drugs and a gun were found in the stolen vehicle in which they were riding.
On Nov. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was patrolling on State Highway 82 when he saw a vehicle ahead of him with its hazard lights on. He said that as he got closer, he noticed the vehicle was driving at a slow rate of speed, so he activated his emergency lights.
The driver, Steven Forrest, said he left his driver's license at his house. While the deputy was speaking with him, he noticed a black rifle in the driver's seat. Forrest said he was returning the firearm to the owner.
"I then asked Steven to step out of the vehicle, and once he did, I checked to see if the rifle was loaded," Elkins said in the report. "Upon the inspection, I could see a spent cartridge in the chamber."
Elkins then looked up data to determine if the firearm had been stolen, and he also received a return on the vehicle's tag information. Dispatch notified him the firearm wasn't stolen, but the vehicle was. Janice Riggs, Cherokee County, had reported the vehicle stolen in August.
The deputy had the driver step out and told him he was being detained for the time being. The passenger, Kelsie Forrest, was also detained. Steven purportedly claimed he bought the vehicle from Bryan Adams and said he had a bill-of-sale at his house.
By this time, Lt. John Berry and Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater arrived to assist Elkins with the driver and passenger. Both were asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and they denied it.
Dreadfulwater, however, found a pill bottle filled with Xanax while he did a pat-down of Steven. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a needle that contained an unknown substance, a methamphetamine pipe, and a baggie of an unknown substance inside a coffee cup.
Both Steven and Kelsie were arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm in the commence of a felon. Kelsie was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
