More than 300 junior high students from across the region descended on Sequoyah High School Feb. 15 to learn more about courses, programs, and the application process.
Superintendent Rita Bunch said Eighth-Grade Day is hosted once a year during February.
“[Eighth-graders] tour all of the facilities so they can get a glance of the academics and all the extracurricular activities,” said Bunch. “Since we’re residential school they will also turn the dorms and all that supports services. For instance, they’ll see where the counselors’ offices are, where cafeteria is located, and just the layout of the campus. Of course, we're on a 90-acre campus, so they're not going to see all 90 acres.”
Principal Justin Brown described the atmosphere during the tours.
“It's funny; when you get junior high kids, a lot of times when they're in their own school and they're comfortable, they won't stop talking. But you get them in this environment and they're a little quieter,” said Brown. “But once you get them talking, they seem to be excited and curious because Sequoyah is so different and unique.
Brown said attendees were asking a variety of questions.
“We've had questions ranging from: ‘What sports are we offering?’ to ‘How does off season work?’ to ‘What's the daily schedule?' For us, it is different here,” said Brown. “We do a block schedule, so as opposed to a seven-period day here, we offer four classes a day.”
That’s 32 credits versus 28 earned before a student graduates. Brown answered questions about concurrent enrollment as well.
“We have kids graduate with over 30 college hours here, and that's a free year of college,” he said
Kids also asked about different programs at Sequoyah, like aviation.
“We're building an airplane from the from the ground up. Every little rivet that goes into it, we’re putting it on,” said Brown. “I know a lot of schools are starting to add that [program]. We were the first one in the area.”
Sequoyah student Dawson Fontenot, who manned the aviation program table during Eighth-Grade Day, said the group is almost done building the whole plane.
Any student who is a member of a federally-recognized tribe can apply to Sequoyah.
“We have an admission standard of a 2.5 GPA and we do look at discipline and community service [records]. They have to have a recommendation or reference from their administration and a teacher,” sad Bunch.
Per Bureau of Indian Education limits of square footage, Bunch said Sequoyah is capped at a 400-student population. Students are not required to live on campus, and the school runs bus routes in Tahlequah and Stilwell.
Speaking as a mom and teacher, Assistant Principal Jennifer Blackbear thinks family is really important in tribal communities.
“I think the students get to experience that here,” said Blackbear. “We’re like a big family – everybody’s looking out for each other and making sure everyone's good. When people ask me about Sequoyah, the first thing I always want to tell them is, it's just not an experience you really get anywhere else. “
Bunch offered an opinion on what sets Sequoyah apart from other schools.
“The seniors asked me yesterday what I liked most about my job, and it's the students. Our student body is exceptional,” said Bunch. “[In Brown's introduction, he] mentioned that we take students from all over the country, and that makes it unique in and of itself.”
Check it out
The deadline to apply to Sequoyah High School for the 2023-’24 school year is April 21. The application is available online at https://5il.co/uaob.
