MINNEAPOLIS - Metropolitan Economic Development Association has opened up applications for its third year of the Million Dollar Challenge for Minority Entrepreneurs. The Million Dollar Challenge is the largest BIPOC entrepreneurial competition for Black, Indigenous and people of color in the country, awarding $1 million in funding.
Meda has worked with several Native-owned businesses including restaurateurs, contractors and professional services, and would like to see more Native-owned business leaders recognized for their innovation and to benefit from this unique program. Studies reveal troubling disparities between non-minority and BIPOC businesses due to lack of financial, human and social capital as well as racial discrimination, specifically, for Native-owned firms specialized in professional services.
This year's contest will continue to include the Boot Camp for Successful Pitches and the final pitch and award ceremony, hosted online. Find the application at http://meda.net/challenge2020. Applications are open now, and the 15 finalists will be announced Nov. 30. Finalists will virtually attend Boot Camp for Successful Pitches Dec. 7 until Jan. 22, 2021. The final pitch event will take place Jan. 27, 2021.
Meda is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping minority businesses succeed. The past two years of the Challenge resulted in 12 minority businesses receiving financial awards, totaling $3 million. Meda provides business consulting, access to capital, and market opportunities for entrepreneurs. Meda has assisted more than 20,500 entrepreneurs and helped start more than 500 minority-owned, small businesses.
