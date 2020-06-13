TULSA - As businesses across Oklahoma begin to reopen, many Native American-owned attractions are offering unique shopping and entertainment in Green Country.
In Pryor, the one-of-a-kind Rabbit Gallery showcases artwork by Traci Rabbit and her late father, Bill Rabbit. Visitors will find paintings and reproductions, along with attire and gift items featuring original work by the Cherokee artists. Call for hours or shop online at https://billandtracirabbit.com.
Redstick Gallery in Okmulgee is owned by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and features items made by Muscogee citizens or those enrolled in another federally recognized tribe with a Muscogee Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood. Shop for beaded jewelry, books, clothing and more, and curbside pickup is available. Learn more at https://redstick-gallery.myshopify.com.
Spurs & Arrows is an Osage Indian-owned boutique in Pawhuska featuring one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, tumblers, magnets, ornaments and more. Visit www.facebook.com/spursandarrows for the latest inventory updates, then plan a trip to the Osage Nation.
Cha Tullis Gallery in Hominy is a must-see for original artwork, jewelry, music and more in the heart of the Osage Nation. New items are always being added to the shop, so shoppers are sure to find something new each time they visit. Read more at https://chatullisgallery.com.
Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee is open for visitors to learn about the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Tribes. Browse artifacts while practicing social distancing. The Five Civilized Tribes Museum does hourly cleaning and sanitizing protocols throughout the museum. For more information, visit www.fivetribes.org.
Cherokee Nation Entertainment offers 10 casinos across northeast Oklahoma, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The properties are introducing a phased reopening with protocols to keep guests and team members safe. The protocols include required face masks covering the nose and mouth, as well as noninvasive temperature screenings. Visit www.visitcherokeenation.com/attractions/casinos for more information.
From high-stakes gaming to electronic games, Osage Casinos are open for business, with locations in Tulsa, Bartlesville, Sand Springs, Ponca City, Skiatook, Hominy and Pawhuska. The Osage Casino Hotels in Tulsa, Ponca City and Skiatook have also reopened. Book a stay, view dining options and more at www.osagecasino.com.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Muskogee, Eufaula, Okmulgee, Bristow, Checotah, and Okemah, as well as the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. Learn more at https://creeknationcasinos.com.
