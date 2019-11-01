Native Health Matters has announced its partnership with the University of Arkansas on the first agronomic hemp study in the United States.
The two organizations share mutual interests in the research and development of hemp and its potential benefits relating to phytoremediation.
“This ground-breaking hemp study is opening the door to using a new crop to re-nourish and detoxify soil. The true potential of the hemp plant has yet to be discovered,” said Dr. Brad Fausett, research director with Native Health Matters.
The Native Health Matters Foundation will be holding a series of educational Native Hemp seminars kicking off on Nov. 9, at 7:30 a.m., in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Native Health Matters, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization out of Stilwell, is a community development incubator for sustainable health, wellness, education, agricultural, and financial sovereignty for Native American communities, minorities, and people of all ages.
Although there has been much buzz surrounding the hemp industry regarding the myriad of benefits for health and wellness, there has been a lack of research in respect to its phytoremediation potential, according to Timothy Houseberg, co-founder of Native Health Matters.
“Utilizing the industrial hemp technology developed during our research study, we can return lands to a healthy and productive condition,” said Houseberg.
Essentially, not only are hemp-derived products scientifically proven to be beneficial to humans, but preliminary data through this research study shows how hemp can remove, stabilize, and-or destroy contaminants in the soil and groundwater, thereby contributing to the sustainability of the earth, said Houseberg.
For more information, visit https://nativehealthmatters.com/education.
