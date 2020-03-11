Native journalist explains modern indigenous issues

Native American women are more likely to experience crimes of violence against them than any other group in America, and 97 percent of these women experienced violent crimes from non-Native men.
That was part of the message offered by Rebecca Nagel, a Tahlequah resident and Cherokee Nation citizen, who recently received the 2020 American Mosaic Journalism Prize. Nagel spoke at Northeastern State University Tuesday evening.
Despite overwhelming numbers, over two-thirds of Americans don't believe Native Americans experience significant discrimination, and Nagel said she attributes this to how Native Americans are portrayed - or not portrayed - in the media.
"Even though we are 2 percent of the population, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of people in film and television, and media are Native American ... and when we are depicted as Native people, it is almost always from a historicized, romanticized depiction," she said.
This lack of understanding of contemporary Native Americans trickles to important decision-makers. In a 2004 presidential debate, President George W. Bush could not define "sovereignty" when asked what the concept meant to him by Seattle Post Intelligencer journalist Mark Trahant.
"It's important to inform non-Native people on Native American issues because if they don't understand sovereignty, they can't stand beside us when we are under attack," Nagel said.
To help inform the public about Native American questions on sovereignty, Nagel started her podcast, "This Land," in which she addresses the Murphy Case, which has implications for all northeastern Oklahomans.
Nagel summarized the history of the case, which started when Patrick Murphy, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, killed another member of Muscogee Creek Nation by stabbing and leaving him on the side of the road.
Murphy was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2000, but after a series of appeals, his defender argued that because the interaction took place between two members of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and on tribal land, the responsibility of sentencing should fall in the hands of that nation.
Murphy's defense begs the question: "Does Muscogee Creek still have a reservation? Or did Congress do away with it?"
Nagel said that according to the 10th Court of Appeals, the Nation still has rights to the borders of its lands. If Murphy wins, Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, and Chickasaw land - about 43 percent of Oklahoma - would potentially be returned to the indigenous nations.
Opponents argue this would affect alcohol sales and small businesses.
Nagel explained that reservation land near metropolitan areas are not unique.
She cited the portion of the city of Tacoma that is owned by the Puyallup.
Arizona also contains reservations near urban centers, such as the Navajo near Flagstaff and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, and Gila River Indian Community near Phoenix.
Muscogee Creek attorney General Kevin Dellinger told Nagel in an interview: "We have already been through the pain of losing our homelands once [referring to the Trail of Tears]. Losing this case would be like going through that all over again."
Nagel sees herself as a storyteller. She said she tells empowering stories to make a difference in indigenous communities.
"The stories we tell about who we are as a country impact what policies we pass," she said
She focuses her stories on Indian law because she sees that tribes have the potential of changing the political landscape to afford indigenous peoples greater sovereignty.
NSU Associate Professor of History and Director of the Center for Women's Studies Suzanne Farmer asked Nagel to speak to the NSU community.
"I think she is an excellent journalist and her podcast is fascinating," Farmer said.
"She is very good at not only telling a story but breaking down the case and explaining its significance to our region, the state of Oklahoma, and for tribal sovereignty."
The Centers for Women's Studies and Tribal Studies cooperated with the departments of Criminology, Justice and Global Security, History, Communication and Media Studies, and American Studies to bring the indigenous activist to NSU.
