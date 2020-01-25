Tahlequah has a large Native American population, but Northeastern State University is trying to expand it even further by inviting students to participate in the Native Life Senior Day.
On Friday, Jan. 24, high school seniors across the region visited to get a feel for what living and attending school as a RiverHawk could be like.
Sky Wildcat, students services coordinator for the Center for Tribal Studies, said she wanted to find a way to bring Native students to campus for recruitment purposes, but also to show them how there's a community of people with whom they can meld.
"I know we had admissions, scholarships, and financial aid [information], but ultimately I just want them to develop a sense of belonging," she said. "I want them to know there's a community here and even if they don't have all the answers right now, they know they have a resource they can go to."
After an early morning registration and presentations on services and programs at NSU, attendees sat down during a student panel with current Native enrollees to see what college life is like. Several student leaders explained the programs they are involved in and what incoming freshmen can expect.
Emily Barrett, president of the American Indigenous Business Leaders, talked about her experience with the club and how it is designed to support and promote students in positions of leadership.
"So you don't exactly have to be a business major," she said. "It stimulates Native students' interests in pursuing future business endeavors and assists them through their educational experience."
Barrett said students in AIBL can attend a national conference every year that offers networking opportunities. They also get to work in internship programs and learn a thing or two about the business world.
"One thing that I've definitely learned a lot about is my own leadership skills and ability," she said. "I've gained a lot of confidence through this club and I've met a lot of people and done a lot of networking."
Once students receive their high school diplomas, they have many choices and decisions to make about their future. Those who pursue a college education will have to decide what path they'll take. But Jacob Chavez, of the Native American Support Center, said that's what college is all about.
"When I got here to NSU, I found this center," he said. "I found a group of Natives, and I was like, 'They look like me, they talk like me,' and that's kind of a big part of college. You figure out your identity, you figure out what you're comfortable with, and you figure out the people you want to be around."
Although students could go through their college careers with little help or participation in social groups, it might not hurt to have a fellow students to lean on. Trey Pritchett, president of Phi Sigma Nu, said the fraternity's mission is to help Native men engage themselves academically, socially, culturally, and physically, to promote healthier tribal families, communities, and a healthier world.
"Since I've joined, one of my favorite things is just the brotherhood that we have here," said Pritchett. "We're a small group, but we're a close group. That comes in handy for me, just being involved and having brothers who've got my back and who help me get through school and make sure I go to class."
Another program at NSU that many students take advantage of is the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Vice President Nicolette Stroud said she joined because of networking opportunities at national conferences and mentioned how the group can help open doors.
"There are Native people in that field who come from all over the world, all over the United States, to talk at those conferences," said Stroud. "My older cousin, who is at the University of Utah, through her research program is going to Harvard next semester and she gives it all to AISES."
Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies, said she wanted to showcase what the Native community has to offer.
"That's our strength at NSU, having the highest Native enrollment and highest number of degrees we confer for Native students," said Barnett. "We wanted to showcase that specifically, which is why you don't see an information fair with all the different colleges and talking about majors."
While much of the NSU Native Life Senior Day focused on admissions, scholarships, and support programs, the Center for Tribal Studies wanted to make sure future students had a chance to connect with current students.
"We wanted to just provide a space for the incoming students to talk to our students and figure out like, 'Why I should come here? What makes NSU different the other institutions?'" Barnett said. "That's really what it's about."
