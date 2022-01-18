Northeastern State University officials are moving the Native Strong in-person event scheduled for this Friday to a virtual format on the same day.
The Center for Tribal Studies and Office of Admissions, Recruitment and Scholarships at Northeastern State University will host a mini-virtual session from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday to provide American Indian students with information about the application process, admissions, upcoming scholarship deadlines, financial aid and services available for Indigenous students through the Center for Tribal Studies. In addition, there will be a Q&A session with current Native NSU students.
“Due to the ongoing rise in the numbers of COVID-19 cases locally and across the state, we have decided to postpone the in-person program planned for this Friday and shift to a virtual platform,” Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies, said. “We will reschedule the in-person event for a later date. Our biggest concern is the safety of our community.”
Native Strong is an annual recruitment event for high school students to learn more about the NSU Native American community and how to navigate the admissions, scholarships and free application for Federal Student Aid application processes.
Those already registered for the event will receive an email updating them of the changes. In addition, registration will remain open to accommodate those who might be interested in participating in Friday’s virtual event.
For more information, call the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ NativeStrong22.
