As part of Northeastern State University’s annual Symposium of the American Indian, students brought awareness to a beloved Cherokee pastime by hosting an exhibit in the University Center basement, followed by a game at Beta Field.
Stickball has been embedded in Cherokee culture since time immemorial, and the tradition continues to this day. With some help from David Comingdeer, a Cherokee National Treasure and stick maker, the game is seeing a resurgence in popularity.
“There are many different stick games that different tribes play. If you look at the history of our game, it all comes down to the east of the Mississippi River. We relocated here by government order in the 1830s. The tribes brought the games with them,” said Comingdeer.
NSU student Trey Pritchett, a Cherokee, has played the game since he was about 5 years old. He said the game’s origins go back as far as Cherokees can remember, and that the original intent was to settle war disputes.
“Prior to European contact, what we played was a war game. And that was to settle disputes between tribes. That way, we played the game before going to war so nobody died. If the game didn’t settle it, we’d go to war. To avoid war, we’d play stickball. For that reason, we’d call this game the Little Brother of War,” said Pritchett.
Traditionally, only men were permitted to play. An equal number of competitors competed on each team, but that number varied from 10-15 people each.
Games were played on an open field, and competitors were allowed to tackle or wrestle one another. Opponents were discouraged from hurting one another because if one player was injured, to keep the game even, the other would have to leave the game, too.
“They would use it to settle over disputes, like land rights, hunting grounds, water rights, or any kind of dispute between tribes. Over time, we established social games so ladies could play,” said Pritchett.
In a social game, a pole – anywhere from 20 to 40 feet long – is mounted perpendicular to the ground, on the top of which is a figure – typically made from wood – of a fish. The purpose of the game is to score points by using two netted sticks to hurl a ball to hit the wooden fish. Hitting the fish scores the team 4 points. Hitting an area below the fish – about 2-3 feet – scores the team 1 point. The first team to reach 21 points wins the game.
To make the game interesting, in social games, teams are divided by gender. Men and boys play with sticks, whereas women and girls are allowed to use their hands.
“The boys cannot hit the girls, but the girls are allowed to grab the boys’ sticks, take the ball out, or even push the boys to the ground,” said Pritchett. “That’s is the basic concept of the game.”
Cherokees have placed poles up in fields around Cherokee County and throughout the Cherokee Reservation. It is traditional for Indigenous families to play stickball at family gatherings.
“My community has annual ballgames that are played and bring the people back together in the social sense,” said Comingdeer, who reconnected with his Nation when he was 18 years old.
He learned to make stickball sticks from elders, all of whom have now passed on. He was attracted to stickball because he loved the arts, and he found an intrinsic beauty in both the game and the sticks.
“Through trial and error and through listening and learning, I learned to become a stick maker,” he said.
Comingdeer now crafts at least 100 stickball sticks per week to keep up with demand in the area. The sticks he makes go to area schools with high Cherokee populations.
“We actually are working with the schools to have full traditional sport competitions, school against school stickball, just like football or any other sport,” he said.
Ashley Carter is a master’s student at NSU who grew up in Seminole County and learned how to play stickball recently. As a Cherokee citizen, she felt that learning stickball helped her to connect with the traditions of her tribe.
“Ever since I’ve been involved in the community at NSU, we’ve had our social stickball games during symposium, and all of the events, including Gatheration. They have been social games, really fun. In the last year, I got more involved in the ceremonial game. Just the level and intensity is different, but whenever we get together to play, it’s really fun,” said Carter.
