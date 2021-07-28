Court Appointed Special Advocates training will be offered beginning Aug. 23, and volunteers are urgently needed.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 13.
There are presently more than 15,000 abused and neglected children in Department of Human Services custody in Oklahoma. More than 300 of these children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court in FY 2020 to 2021. Child advocates from CASA of Cherokee Country were able to serve fewer than 20 percent of the young victims of abuse and neglect in those three courts, leaving far too many without an independent voice in court. The need for additional advocates is clear and urgent.
CASA of Cherokee Country is a local nonprofit agency that recruits and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings. CASA child advocates are independent voices for young victims ranging in age from newborn to 18. Their goal is a safe, permanent home for each child.
The curriculum consists of 15 hours online training and 15 hours of classroom interaction, plus six hours of courtroom observation. Training takes place over a period of five weeks. Certification will be granted upon completion of the 30-hour training course and the six hours of courtroom observation. An in-depth interview, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to entering training.
CASA advocates are men and women who are appointed by judges to work with legal and child welfare professionals and others to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make potentially life-changing decisions for each child. The focus of their objective appraisal is the best interest of the child. No special experience or education is required.
Individuals over age 21 interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates should contact CASA of Cherokee Country at 456-8788 to request an application and arrange for an interview. Applications are available at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St., or on the web site, www.cherokeecasa.org.
