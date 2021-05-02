Neighbors across the country will soon have an opportunity to help change their communities for the better through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.
The program awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are "extremely" or "very" involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six in 10 are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity. State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change.
The Submission Phase starts June 2 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
The Voting Phase will run Aug. 18-27. Voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Winners will be announced Sept. 29. The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.
"State Farm is pleased to bring back Neighborhood Assist for its tenth year," said Jeff Davis, corporate responsibility analyst at State Farm. "This program is all about building stronger neighborhoods together."
Last year, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to enact change in their communities.
