MIAMI, Oklahoma - Janessa Rice of Locust Grove, and Kirstie Williams of Rose were named to the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College President's Honor Roll for the spring semester of the 2019 academic year.
To qualify for the President's List, a student must carry a minimum of 12 hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
NEO offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees, as well as numerous one- and two-year certificate programs. NEO is the largest two-year residential college in the state of Oklahoma.
