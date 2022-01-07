NEO Health welcomes Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Tahlequah

Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers welcomed one of the sharks from ABC’s hit TV show "Shark Tank" and founder of the global brand FUBU, Daymond John, to Tahlequah.
John spoke to the NeoHealth organization at its annual Holiday Breakfast.
His brand, FUBU, has over $6 billion in retail sales worldwide. He began by taking out a mortgage on his mother’s house and moving his operations to her basement. Since that time, he has received numerous awards, including being rated as one of the top 50 public speakers in the world, top-selling New York Times author, 12 seasons on "Shark Tank," and receiving the Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship Award from President Barack Obama.
John visited with the staff and answered questions about his career. He gave advice on how to be successful and shared interesting stories about his hit TV show, "Shark Tank." John shared stories about several of his investments including his and Shark Tank’s most successful Bombas Socks.
He concluded his speech by presenting an autographed copy of his best-selling book, “Rise and Grind,” to each staff member and took individual photos.
