NEOCH welcomes Dr. Modest-McKoy

Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. has announced the addition of Dr. Monique Modest-McKoy to the OB/GYN Associates team of providers.
Modest-McKoy joins the NeoHealth team with several years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology. She earned her Master of Science in 2002 from Barry University in Florida, and Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2009. After graduation, she attended the residency program at University of Tennessee, 2009-2013.
Her experience includes assistant professor of OB/GYN at both Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma, and attending physician at Hillcrest Medical Center. Modest-McKoy has experience with high volume high-risk patients, both obstetrics and gynecology.
"From an early age, I had a passion for and desire to care for the health needs, specifically OB and GYN, of women," said Modest-McKoy.
NeoHealth's OB/GYN Associates is in Suite 208 of the Tahlequah Medical Center, 1500 E. Downing St. Modest-McKoy is available to see patients Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 918-456-2496 to schedule an appointment.
NeoHealth provides affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. New patients are welcome. NeoHealth offers family medicine; obstetrical and gynecological; pediatrics; ear, nose and throat; allergy; and pharmacy services. For more information about services and locations, visit www.neohealth.org.
