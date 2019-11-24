Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. announces the latest addition to the NeoHealth family: Licensed Professional Counselor Allie Grantham.
Grantham will be at the NSU Medical Center, 529 N. Oak Ave., which is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Behavioral Health Consultation Service offers assistance when habits, behaviors, stress, worry, or emotional concerns about physical or other life problems are interfering with a person's daily life and-or overall health. Together with the patient and the primary care provider, the BHC can consider the physical, behavioral, and emotional aspects of the health concern and help determine a course of action towards behavior change that will work best for the patient.
The BHC can help to reduce symptoms associated with various chronic medical conditions, or help patients cope better with these conditions. A few of these are: headaches, sleep, high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, obesity, chronic pain, and irritable bowel syndrome.
The BHC can also assist in the development of behavioral change plans for medication adherence, smoking cessation, weight loss, alcohol use, exercise, or other lifestyle modifications. The BHC can assist with the development of skills to effectively manage emotional or behavioral difficulties such as: anger, anxiety, bereavement, depression, ADHD, learning or memory problems, child development and parenting, trauma exposure related responses, and stress.
NeoHealth strives to provide affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. New patients are welcome.
NeoHealth offers family medicine; obstetrical and gynecological; pediatrics; ear, nose and throat; allergy; and pharmacy services.
For more information about services and locations, visit www.neohealth.org or call 918-444-2126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.