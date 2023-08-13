Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. celebrated the opening of its newest clinic in Muskogee with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 2.
The special guest of honor was U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who gave the keynote welcome. Also attending were NeoHealth board members, staff, and administration; State Sens. Blake Stephens and Dewayne Pemberton; State Reps. Bob Ed Culver and Chris Sneed; members of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce; representatives from Oklahoma Primary Care Association; Bravo Construction, the contractor; and others from the community.
NeoHealth offers primary care services from this facility at 922 N. York to patients of all ages and insurance types. Uninsured patients are welcome, and patients may receive a discount on services based on family income level. NeoHealth is accepting new patients at this state-of-the-art facility and will have a grand opening later in the month.
