NeoHealth promotes breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, among all ages and ethnicities, with one in eight being diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. is doing its part to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a variety of efforts, including a T-shirt campaign encouraging breast cancer screenings.
For several years, NeoHealth has participated in October’s Breast Cancer Awareness by designing and distributing T-shirts in its clinics. Staff collaborate to design the shirts, which are then printed and given to NEO employees to be worn throughout the month of October. The goal of the shirts is to raise awareness about the importance of breast exams and screenings.
On behalf of NeoHealth, a donation will be made to Oklahoma Project Woman, a not-for-profit organization that assists in Breast Health Care for the uninsured.
All NeoHealth providers offer screenings and also provide referrals for mammograms.
NeoHealth’s mission is to provide affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare, Medicaid/Soonercare, third-party insurance, and private pay are accepted, as well as patients without insurance. Patients may qualify for a discount on NeoHealth’s Sliding Fee Scale.
NeoHealth offers family practice, obstetrical and gynecological, pediatric, and pharmacy services. Visit NeoHealth online at www.neohealth.org to learn about locations.
