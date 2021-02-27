NeoHealth recognizes outgoing board chair

HULBERT - At their January Board meeting, Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. recognized outgoing Board Chair Tim Booth for three years of exceptional service.
Incoming Board Chair Josh Stafford presented Booth with a plaque commemorating his service.
NeoHealth is a federally qualified health center with 13 locations in four counties of Northeast Oklahoma, serving the communities of Tahlequah, Hulbert, Muskogee, Salina, and Westville, and with a pharmacy in Hulbert.
NeoHealth offers primary care and family practice; pediatrics; OB/GYN women's health; ear, nose, throat and allergy; and behavioral health. NeoHealth accepts all commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and uninsured patients. Also available is a Sliding Fee Scale to reduce fees based on the family size and income.
For more information, call 918-772-3390.
