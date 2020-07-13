Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers will begin coronavirus diagnostic testing by appointment at a clinic location in Tahlequah on Wednesday, July 15.
Tests will be performed by appointment only by calling 918-708-3575. Individuals may schedule their own appointment. Patients will be given appointment times and protocols to follow for the test. The clinic is on the first floor of the Tahlequah Medical Center, 1500 E. Downing St.
NeoHealth is participating with the other Federally Qualified Health Centers in Oklahoma to increase the ability for individuals to obtain a test. NeoHealth provides affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. New patients are welcome.
