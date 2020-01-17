NeoHealth welcomes author Dee Ann Turner

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, best-selling author and speaker Dee Ann Turner addressed the staff of Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc.
Turner traveled to Tahlequah to speak to the NeoHealth staff at their quarterly All Staff Meeting. Turner is a 33-year veteran of Chick-fil-A Inc. She was the first female executive officer for Chick-fil-A, instrumental in building and growing Chick-fil-A’s well-known culture and talent systems. Turner was responsible for thousands of selections of Chick-fil-A franchisees and corporate staff members, leading talent management, staff learning and development.
Turner launched the sustainability function focusing on Chick-fil-A’s strategy to implement sustainable practices. She speaks to over 50 audiences per year and consults and coaches leaders globally. She is the author of the best seller "It’s My Pleasure: The Impact of Extraordinary Talent and a Compelling Culture."
NeoHealth provides affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. New patients are welcome. NeoHealth offers family medicine; obstetrical and gynecological; pediatrics; ear, nose and throat; allergy; and pharmacy services. For more information about services and locations, visit www.neohealth.org.
