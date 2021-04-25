NeoHealth welcomes celebrity author, athlete

Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Center recently hosted celebrity Michael Oher as a guest speaker at its quarterly all-staff meeting.
Oher is best known as the man behind the movie, "The Blind Side," an Academy Award-nominated Best Picture of the Year, but he is also a best-selling author, NCAA All-American football player, former first round NFL draft choice, two-time Super Bowl participant, and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens.
At the NeoHealth meeting, Oher shared stories of his life and his journey to become the person he is today. He also answered questions from the audience and autographed copies of his book, “I Beat The Odds.”
NeoHealth is a federally qualified health center with 13 locations in four counties of Northeast Oklahoma. Serving the communities of Tahlequah, Hulbert, Muskogee, Salina, and Westville, and a pharmacy in Hulbert. NeoHealth offers primary care/family practice; pediatrics; OB/GYN/women’s health; ear, nose, throat and allergy; and behavioral health. NeoHealth accepts all commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and uninsured patients. Also available is a sliding fee scale to reduce fees based on the family size and income.
