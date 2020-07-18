NeoHealth welcomes Coach Bob Stoops

Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. welcomed Coach Bob Stoops to Tahlequah to visit with NeoHealth staff at their quarterly meeting. This was his first visit to Tahlequah. Stoops is the winningest head coach in the history of the Oklahoma Sooner football team.
He is the only head coach in the Bowl Championship Series era to win the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. In his 18-year career at the University of Oklahoma, Stoops appeared in 18 bowl games and was Coach of the Year 13 times. He is a recent nominee for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.
Stoops visited with NeoHealth staff and shared his recipe for motivating people and being successful. He discussed several stories and memories of his life and coaching career. After answering questions, he individually signed his book, "No Excuses", for each staff member.
NeoHealth provides affordable health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay. Patients may qualify for a discount. For information about services and locations, visit www.neohealth.org.
