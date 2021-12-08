New airport manager would like to expand local services

The newly hired manager for the Tahlequah Municipal Airport said he would like to expand the facility and get more people involved.
Councilors approved hiring Brian Lambert during a Dec. 6 meeting. Lambert has 24 years of experience under this belt and will assume leadership of the city-owned airport on Dec. 13.
Airport Manager Kelly Crittenden stepped down for personal reasons, and former Manager Greg Blish was hired to temporarily fill that vacancy on Sept. 21.
Lambert, a licensed pilot, was an air traffic control specialist for 24 years and was with the Tulsa International Airport for 14 years.
“I retired in October 2010 and I worked for construction companies; [I've been] project manager ever since then,” said Lambert.
He attended Oklahoma State University and received a degree in engineering technology in 1982.
“I’ve had a lot of experience with the [Federal Aviation Administration] and I was in the oil fields in the early '80s that went away in central Oklahoma,” he said. “I was sitting around one day and saw an ad in the paper for the federal test for air traffic control.”
Tahlequah's 24-hour facility has 63 aircraft based there, plus a 5,001-foot runway, a quiet room for layovers by corporate pilots, visitors’ lounge, private hangers, flight planning and training room, and ADA-compliant restrooms.
The airport brings in visitors for tourism and pilot practice, but it also serves as a relief outlet for Tulsa and Fayetteville. Although it's a rare occurrence, when those planes experience an emergency, they are diverted to Tahlequah.
“I’ve always liked aviation, and I would like to do what I can to help aviation and let the public know what the airport does and what we can provide to the city,” said Lambert.
