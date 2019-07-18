New barbershop, radio station tune into town

A growing city requires services and entertainment for the people who live there, and as more begin to make Tahlequah their home, new businesses are popping up to meet their needs.
The city has a new barbershop, as well as an expanding online radio show. Also, one local salon has taken over a new location on Main Street.
On Muskogee Avenue in the downtown area, Jackie Gawf and John Waltrip have opened up a new establishment for haircuts. The Barber Shop offers $12 haircuts and clean shaves. The owners appreciate the craftsmanship and history of barbers, and want people to know that when they visit The Barber Shop that they're visiting real, professional barbers.
"Really and truly, there are only probably four licensed barbers in this whole town," said Waltrip. "If they come here, they're coming to a master licensed barber. We're proud to open a men's barbershop. It's kind of a dying art."
The current interior of The Barber Shop is temporary, as Gawf said the establishment is waiting on an order for new, classic barber chairs "where you can lay them back and shave them." Both owners have years of experience in cutting hair, and Gawf grew up around barbers, with six family members also working in the business.
"I was raised in barbering," said Gawf. "I learned it from the ground up, sweeping the floor, literally. John used to kick me out of the way out from under his chair, because I would be sweeping."
The Barber Shop is at 402 S. Muskogee Ave. and is open Tuesday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 918-884-0706.
For 38 years, area residents have heard the voice of Lou Kelly Webb on the radio. After working with Lakes Country Radio, Webb is transitioning to a new platform - The Quah - for folks who want to listen to music and news on the internet.
"I left Lakes Country Radio here in town and am now working for Tommy Nix Auto Group, but I've been a radio DJ for 38 years, so I'm going to continue my passion," said Webb. "I've been in radio for 38 years, and for the past 20, I wanted to be an owner or get up in management, and I just didn't see that was going to be a possibility working for other folks. I wanted to do my own thing, so I partnered up with Matt Rowan and created The Quah."
The Quah will operate like any normal radio station, but it will only be available online. It's currently up and running, with hit music playing at www.quahmix.com. Webb said listeners can expect to hear adult contemporary songs and hit music from the '80s all the way up to today. Starting next week, he'll begin doing live shows about what's going on in Tahlequah and the area.
"It's not going to compete with Lakes Country at all," said Webb. "It's just going to be another choice, but it's going to be another one of Tahlequah's choices. One thing I do believe in is that if you're going to live in a community and be a part of that community, you got to talk about that community and help everybody else be a part of it. The more they know about what's going on in the area, the more they're going to want to find out and go do."
Webb is working to develop an app so listeners can tune in on the go. It will be available for iPhones, Androids, and tablets sometime in early August.
Nine One Eight Salon has a new location on Muskogee Avenue, and has expanded its services as Nine One Eight Salon and Boutique. It's owned by three hair stylists who have been working together for years: Aleah Brown, Priscilla Valdez, and Rachel Dobbs.
"The boutique side is completely new for us," said Brown. "There's plenty of space here for us to do it, and we've all kind of liked the idea of owning a boutique. Since we've also done hair together, we thought, why not expand it?"
Nine One Eight offers hair cuts for men and women. It also has women's clothing and jewelry. Brown said a new employee will be starting next week that will offer lash extensions, lash lifts, body waxing and facials. She also said the outfit is excited about its new location and looks forward to participating in community events.
Nine One Eight Salon and Boutique is at 138 N. Muskogee Ave. and is open Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to make appointments. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 918-453-2793.
