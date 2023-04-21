Seventeen new businesses have joined the Tahlequah scene since the start of 2023, both big and small, new and familiar.
Allyson Neep, membership and marketing specialist for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, shared the 17 new members who have joined this the Chamber so far this year. These include: Sunshine Nails and Salon, B3 Security Services, Integrity Staffing, Northeastern State University Athletics, Primetime Buds Dispensary, Wrap Project Inc, Kristie’s Scrub Shop, Hilltown Commercial Realty, NewStart4U Nutrition, JEP IT Services, RibCrib, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, Dollins Automotive Group, Bubble Bee Soap Co., the Craft Annex, Whataburger, and Scholtzsky’s.
Several of these businesses just opened their doors recently, like Whataburger, which drew in large crowds and lines for its grand opening on Monday, March 27.
“Tahlequah is seeing a good mixture of business growth currently,” said TACC CEO Nathan Reed. “The diversity of the businesses choosing Tahlequah will support the continued long-term growth of the community.”
Cox Communications has also started a rollout of services in Tahlequah.
“Cox’s buildout efforts in Tahlequah will give residents access to high-speed internet and video services,” said Christine Martin, director of communications at Cox. “Many homes already have Cox’s service available to them, and we will continue to build out additional homes over the next year.”
Of the many new businesses that have come to town recently, two are co-owned by Heather Crowell.
Bubble Bee Soap Co. and the Craft Annex opened for business on Feb. 9, the one-year anniversary when Crowell’s first two stores – the Craft Addict and Rustic Brush – set up shop. Crowell said the community response has been overwhelming.
“Everyone loves it. We have new customers daily,” said Crowell. “The town has been great.”
Crowell said the Craft Annex has been a bit slower to pick up business, but she’s trying to get the word out more. Crowell decided to open the shop when the Craft Addict kept on getting requests for beads, a craft supply that now features prominently at the Craft Annex, alongside curated furniture and decor items. Bubble Bee Soap Co. had another impetus.
“We liked making soap and thought, ‘Would it be nice to have an all-natural soap store in town?’ There wasn’t anything like it in town,” said Crowell.
Crowell said she has “always” has plans for the future.
The owners are still getting settled with these two new businesses, but Crowell said opening a boutique may be in store some day, or even futther along, a food truck of some sort.
“We like to joke that if something else opens up, someone better get it before we do,” said Crowell.
