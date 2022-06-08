Tahlequah city department heads and the public learned more about the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 city budget during a June 6 public hearing.
It was the second reading of the documents, and City Administrator Alan Chapman said it constituted a $13 million budget.
"As presented, the 2022-2023 budget is balanced and meets the funding requirements of the city's rainy-day reserve," Mayor Sue Catron stated in her budget message. "The General Fund budget for 2021-2022 is $13.2 million, up from the current year budget of $11.5 million."
Catron said the growth was due to steady increases in the city's sales tax and other revenue streams.
Several city officials reiterated that the challenge with the budget process was economic uncertainty, because of high inflation rates and supply chain concerns.
"We have approached this projection from several directions and feel that revenue as proposed is reasonable and attainable - however, not conservative," said Catron.
In addition to across-the-board pay raises, several positions are slated to be created or reactivated, including two full-time positions for the fire department, a second full-time position for the animal shelter, and a Community Outreach position within the police department.
"With these changes, salary and benefit expenses are now 74.5 percent of the General Fund budget revenue. This is still well below the almost 80 percent of the 2019-2020 budget," the mayor said.
Salaries in the Managerial Department were budgeted at $612,308 in 2021, and this year, it's $766,003. The standard 6% raise accounts for $36,308 of that amount. Funding for the finance director wasn't included in last year's budget, and that's adding $80,000 to the salaries. All continuing full-time employees will receive a minimum increase of 6%.
Salaries are determined through market pay studies and other municipal partners, such as the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Oklahoma Municipal Management Services.
"All employees within the Street Department received a 10% increase in an effort to stabilize their workforce and provide more parity with other city departments," the mayor said.
City Administrator Alan Chapman's salary increased from $98,200 to $104,092, a 6% variance. The proposed budget shows Human Resource Director M'Lynn Pape getting a raise of $3,223; however, Catron said a 6% raise should reflect a $3,859 increase.
"That may be an error ,which will need to be corrected. I will certainly check that out," she said.
A $13,259 raise - the biggest pay hike in the proposed budget - would go to Michele Collins, who provides bookkeeping services for the Tahlequah Public Facilities Authority and the Tahlequah Education Facilities Authority. Catron said Collins was paid for that service directly from those authorities in previous years.
"This, however, meant that the full amount she was being paid in her position was not reflected in reporting. For the coming year, we elected to make those payments directly from the city and have the two authorities write checks to the city to cover their bookkeeping services," said Catron. "The other $10,834 is her bookkeeping service payment from the authorities."
Four individuals were recommended by their supervisors to receive 10% merit increases: City Planner Taylor Tannehill, Assistant Police Chief Steve Young, Parks and Recreation Foreman Rockie Neugin, and Parks and Recreation employee Casey Barnhart.
Catron said the Capital Improvement fund is used to account for major purchases and major projects.
"Cash is budgeted to be transferred into the Capital Improvement fund to cover the projected expenditures," said Catron.
The fire department is slated to receive trucks for the chief and assistant chief, and a storm siren will be added in the city. The street department will get a new dump truck, brush hog and an anti-ice device, and funds reserved for right-of-way purchases.
The street and sidewalk sales tax will provide $3,002,000 toward major street and sidewalk improvement projects. Close to $200,000 is slated to resurface the pool at Tahlequatics.
"There was steady growth in the sales tax and General Fund expenses were supported with revenue," said Catron. "We have been blessed with grants and other non-recurring sources of revenue that will allow us to accomplish much in the coming year. With continued growth in our population, our need to additional safety personnel and infrastructure will also expand."
Finances have stabilized and the city is in a stronger financial position, according to the mayor.
"Our revenue is covering our General Fund expenses and providing some additional. We have reserves that were unspent from the excess sales tax and some of the recovery and CARES funds that we received that we have available for some one-time things," said Catron.
The proposed budget is expected to be approved by June 20.
A copy of the proposed 2022-2023 city budget is attached to the online version of this story.
