From embroidery to baked goods, a variety of ventures have recently joined the Tahlequah business scene, with a plasma donation center also set to open soon.
Located between AAA Tahlequah and Bryant’s Donut Delight, the former site of McDonald’s has been under rehabilitation for several months and has since become the subject of much online speculation.
Allyson Neep, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce membership and marketing specialist, said the Chamber does not have any information on what is being constructed. But Parachute, a plasma donation company, recently announced on its social media channels and website that it has a location set to open soon in Tahlequah.
On the Parachute app, the company states the Tahlequah location, at 1501 S. Muskogee Ave., will open on Monday, Oct. 16.
Several businesses, both new and established, have joined the Chamber since May. Neep said these include: CTK Kustoms and Detailing, Z&W Trucking, Cheer It Up!, Piddles Cajun Bar & Grill, Black Market Vintage Shop, Cakin’ It, Captured by Ally, and Nova Screen Printing.
Melissa Cobb-Cote is the owner and operator of Cakin’ It.
“I have been a local home baker since 2016 and bought my food trailer in July 2022, opening [my business in] October 2022,” said Cobb-Cote.
Cobb-Cote said her bakery food trailer offers “anything sweet really,” including cookies, cupcakes, cakes, pies, cheesecakes, smoothies, cinnamon rolls, and now soft-serve cones, sundaes, and floats as well.
“I do offer vegan/dairy-free and sugar-free options as well,” she said.
As a mobile food service, Cobb-Cote’s business does not have a static location. She travels to Hulbert, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Cookson, and other spots in the area.
“I do plan to move from a mobile food service to a walk-in bakery dessert shop one day, but I don’t currently have any of these plans in place,” said Cobb-Cote.
Jill Bone, partner at Nova Screen Printing, said the business first opened on Sept. 11, 1997, and moved to Tahlequah in April 2010. It is now at 281 S. Phoenix Ave.
“Screen printing and embroidery is our main focus, but we also offer car decals and signage,” said Bone.
Bubba and Janese Hoffman are the owners of Piddles Cajun Bar & Grill, located at Pettit Bay across from Pettit Bay Campgrounds and Bluewater Bay Marina.
“We are a full-service Cajun restaurant and bar open year-round,” said Janese.
The Hoffmans started their business in April 2022 and have a few goals for the eatery.
“We hope to keep growing and offer our customers top notch food, drinks, service and live music,” said Janese.
CTK Kustoms and Detailing, Z&W Trucking, Cheer It Up!, Black Market Vintage Shop, and Captured by Ally did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that opened within the past month or so in Tahlequah, or is about to open, email Sara Serrano at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com.
