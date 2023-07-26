Several new businesses have popped up – or plan to pop up – around the area recently, offering everything from Greek fare to “wellness entertainment.”
Yiannis Gyro Greek Food in Tahlequah is run by Gregory Aselis and opened for business on Saturday, July 15.
Aselis serves gyro and chicken in wraps and rice bowls and offers a variety of sides – like pita, salad, humus, and dolmades, or stuffed grape leaves – as well as baklava.
Aselis has lived in Tahlequah since 2011 and was inspired to open his carry-out restaurant because he is Greek. He hopes his customers enjoy his fresh food.
“It’s cooked to order, so sometimes you have to wait a little,” said Aselis.
Across the street from the Tahlequah Cherokee Casino, Big Splash Car Wash had held its soft opening in mid-June.
“Our official grand opening is July 29,” said General Manager Kent Presley. “We have ribbon cutting [Thursday, July 30] at noon.”
At the event, the business will celebrate its new membership with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Big Splash provides several different car wash services, including Basic, Little Splash, Big Splash, and Tsunami. The business also offers memberships.
Coming soon Hulbert is a new spa from wife and husband duo Janet Woodall-Welch and Josh Welsh, who both grew up in the area.
“We’ve traveled to many wonderful places and the one thing we always enjoyed was the spa,” said co-owner Woodall-Welch. “We saw the need for wellness entertainment here. We decided to take a leap of faith and moved back a couple months ago.”
Woodall-Welch said the two are pleased to have the spa in Hulbert. Fire and Ice Spa is set to open in sometime in this fall around late October and will be on Main Street in Hulbert.
Woodall-Welch said the spa will specialize in hot/cold therapy utilizing saunas, hydrotherapy, and cold plunge. She said the establishment will also have a fresh juice bar, a retail area, and IV infusions administered by registered nurses.
“We plan to have a cafe as well featuring lite-bites and [fire- and ice-] themed food. We will be working with local farmers for fresh produce,” she said. “We want to change the preconceived idea of what a spa is ‘supposed’ to be by creating an attainable environment that promotes wellness, relaxation, and fun.”
The co-owners want give their patrons the “wow factor.”
“Wow them when they enter and wow them when they leave,” said Woodall-Welch.
For those wanting more information, Woodall-Welch said the business’ website and social media accounts will be available in September/October.
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that opened within the past month or so in Tahlequah, or is about to open, email Sara Serrano at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.