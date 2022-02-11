NEW BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Owners of new businesses bring talent to table

Tahlequah’s business community has expanded in recent weeks, gaining a crafts shop, a barbershop, and a place to snag some barbecue.
The Craft Addict opened in the downtown area this week, with a swarm of visitors showing up for its grand opening on Thursday. The shop will offer a myriad of supplies for making resin art, vinyl projects, tumbler creations, paintings and more.
Owner Heather Crowell had originally started a business making crafts through Etsy in 2017, but wanted to help people craft items themselves.
“I’m into crafts and I just saw a need in town,” she said, adding there aren’t many shops in the area that offer supplies. “The supplies in town are not the best quality to make good crafts, so you end up having to order online and wait two or three weeks for stuff to come in. I’m trying to fill that need, so you can just walk in, buy what you need and leave.”
The shop is next to Tahlequah Creates, so customers can find some inspiration at the local art gallery and then stop by The Craft Addict to pick up supplies. The new business has an in-house laser, offering custom cutting and engravings. Crowell also hopes to offer laser-design classes, painting classes, and other events for people to make-and-take crafts.
“It’s going to be really fun,” she said. “We’re excited and ready to be part of downtown.”
The Craft Addict is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those looking for some barbecue can stop by Double Barrel BBQ, which sets up at the Lowry’s Discount Furniture & Mattress Store, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owner Nick Davis wakes up at 3 a.m. to start cooking his brisket, pulled pork, ribs and bologna, which is available every day. He also makes coleslaw, barbecue beans, and loaded potato salad from scratch.
For the Lowrey volunteer firefighter, cooking is a passion that never knew would turn into a business.
“I’ve always wanted to cook and have enjoyed it, but I never really thought it would be a profession,” he said. “We were having a meeting at the fire department and they asked if someone would want to cook for a banquet. I don’t know why my hand went up, but it did, and they decided they wanted barbecue.”
After a successful feeding, Davis ended up acquiring the smoker the fire department had once used when he was a kid. He was able to bring it back to life and started attending barbecue competitions. After around 70 contests across 12 states, and a few grand champion prizes, he decided it was about time locals get a taste of the barbecue he cooks on drum barrel smokers.
After only open a week, Davis has been selling out of his prized barbecue, so hungry customers should get there early. He said he doesn’t think he’s ever worked so hard, but he’s never enjoyed it so much, either.
“It’s something I’m very passionate about, and it allows me to come home and be with my family,” he said. “I’ve got four kids, so I get to come home and have time with them. Eventually, I may morph into doing a dinner service, but I’m a one-man crew. So we’ll see.”
To learn more about Double Barrel BBQ, or to order online, visit doublebarrelbbqok.com.
Those need a fresh cut can make their way over to 1213 Barber Co., near El Molcajete in Tahlequah, where Lanae Mike and Hanna Eagle have opened their own shop. The duo had previously worked for another barbershop, but they decided to branch set on their own and opened shop in mid-December.
“It’s been good so far,” Mike said. “We’ve been staying busy and getting all of our regular clients back. We just wanted to be able to do our own thing.”
The duo offer men’s haircuts and grooming, including close straight razor shaves that come with a hot towel afterward. Mike and Eagle plan to build up the business and then bring in more barbers to accommodate the community. Eagle said customers will find good haircuts in a good environment, adding that it’s best that customers make appointments by calling 918-525-7486.
1213 Barber Co. is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays by appointment only.
The city will also be getting a Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the future. According to the business’s public relations team, the company is aiming to open one this spring, although it is common for dates to change this far in advance.
Tell us about it
If you know of someone who has opened a business over the past month or two, or will be opening one in the next month or so, email gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com with contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.